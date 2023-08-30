Latest Stories
99°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
August 30, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Attacks on higher education are dangerous
August 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
August 30, 2023
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
August 29, 2023
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
August 28, 2023
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
August 28, 2023

Attacks on higher education are dangerous

James Phillips, Opinions Contributor
August 30, 2023
Illustration+by+DJ+Ross
Illustration by DJ Ross

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court voted that race-conscious admissions in American public universities violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Conservative leaders, such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, quickly released statements celebrating that white students, who already make up the largest percentage of students at America’s elite universities, are no longer being discriminated against in college admissions. 

Students for Fair Admissions V Harvard, much like the infamous Dobbs decision, did not come out of the blue. Instead, it is the end result of a much larger right wing campaign against supposedly liberal institutions. One can go all the way back to 2003 to see former President George W. Bush declare affirmative action to be unconstitutional

Texas Republicans have long been opposed to race-conscious admissions in public universities, with both Texas senators petitioning the Supreme Court last year to end affirmative action. Yet only one public college in Texas actually used race-conscious admissions -The University of Texas at Austin (UT). 

UT, which has only around 40,000 of the over one million college students in Texas, was forced to drop their affirmative action policy after the Supreme Court decision. This trend of only the most select of schools practicing racial affirmative action is found nationally too, with the Associated Press reporting that affirmative action was only most present at extremely selective elite universities such as Harvard, Yale or Princeton. 

The result of only highly elite universities practicing affirmative action was a menagerie of right wing legislation nationwide limiting how public universities can operate. 

Greg Abbott, long-time critic of “woke” academic institutions, signed a law on June 6 that abolished all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in Texas public colleges. He then followed that up on June 16 with the signing of equally vile bills. Texas House Bills 900 and 1605 combined give parents the power to “remove inappropriate books from school libraries” and to “access and review instructional materials”.

At this point, one might ask, ‘What is the purpose of these attacks against our academic institutions?’ After all, we should be encouraging academic freedom as a means to stimulate innovation.

Thus, as we ring in a new school year, it is our duty as students to not allow our institutions to become intimidated by these attacks. If the long march of history has shown us anything, it is that conservative reactions to real progressive social change will always lose in the end.

– James Phillips is an international relations junior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinion Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Opinion: The future of artificial intelligence is unclear
Opinion: The future of artificial intelligence is unclear
smpd
The San Marcos Police Department cannot govern itself
live music opinion
Start appreciating local live music, find your outlet
hb 900
Opinion: Texas' attack on books does not effectively protect children
i-35 illustration
Opinion: Traveling across Central Texas is a nightmare
registration resources
Utilize resources during class registration
More in features
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
Local photo documentarian, Christopher Paul Cardoza posing in front of his work, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Jos Cafe.
Local photo documentarian finds his passion through his muse, San Marcos
More in Opinions
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
secondhand clothes
Shop secondhand for a sustainable future
resume illustration
On-campus jobs provide students with benefits
journalist illustration
Opinion: It's important to pay attention to student journalists
A photo of The University Stars editorial board, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Old Main. 
Thanks to all: Stars of Pleasant St. say sayonara
free speech
Opinion: TXST lawsuit could cause concerns for student safety









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *