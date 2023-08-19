Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist

Texas State junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist on Thursday, announced by SPORTyler and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Selection Committee.

The award is given to the nation’s outstanding offensive player in Division I football each year. TCU quarterback Max Duggan was given the award a year ago after leading his team to the National Championship.

Hawkins is entering his third year at Texas State and currently holds the program record for single game receptions with 13 grabs against Baylor a season ago, a record that previously stood for 24 years. Despite his sophomore season being cut short by injury, Hawkins contributed in a major way.

His seven touchdown receptions tied him for eighth in school history. He also led the Bobcats in receptions with 56, on his way to 587 receiving yards. He finished top 20 in the country in receptions per game and averaged 10.5 yards per reception, all despite missing the final three games of the season.

The junior wideout has also shared the task of returning punts and is an explosive special teams’ contributor.

Hawkins was a 2022 All-Sun Belt Honorable mention and earned a spot on the 2022 PFF All-Sun Belt Third Team.

The winner of the 2023 Earl Campbell and Tyler Rose Award will be announced on January 10, 2024, at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet in Tyler, Texas.