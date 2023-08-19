Latest Stories
89°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

The University Star

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (2) regroups for the next offensive play during a game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats lost 42-7.
Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist
August 19, 2023
Texas State defender junior Anna Dutch (14) runs the ball down the field Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer opens season with win
August 19, 2023
State funding to boost the Run to R1
State funding to boost the Run to R1
August 14, 2023
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus OKelly (99) prepares to punt the ball back to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.
O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist
August 14, 2023
Cake in a Bowl members posing at Purgatory Creek, May 3, 2023, in San Marcos.
Cake in a Bowl: TXST band finds paradise in pop funk music
August 13, 2023
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
July 29, 2023

Soccer opens season with win

Brendan Fielding, Sports Reporter
August 19, 2023
Texas+State+defender+junior+Anna+Dutch+%2814%29+runs+the+ball+down+the+field+Thursday%2C+Aug.+17%2C+2023+at+the+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State defender junior Anna Dutch (14) runs the ball down the field Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State University (1-0) faced McNeese State University (0-1) in its first match of the 2023 season on Thursday and won the competition 3-1.

Moving into this season with 17 returning players, Texas State looked to snap its six-game losing streak against McNeese.

The Bobcats’ hopes were challenged, as they gave up a free kick which produced a goal-scoring set piece in the 43rd minute to wrap up the half.

Despite the 1-0 halftime deficit, Texas State led the first half in aggression. In comparison to McNeese’s one shot, the Bobcats charted 11 shots, but only put two on target. Defensively, each team accumulated five fouls.

Texas State opened up the second half with what looked to be a goal that was ultimately called offside. They went on to add another four shots to the stat sheet before junior forward Zoe Junior netted the equalizing goal in the 71st minute.

The Bobcats took the lead immediately after when junior defender Lucy Hart scored a rebounded goal on a corner kick. The lead was extended when sophomore midfielder Lily Erb hit a 20-yard rocket into the top right corner to make the score 3-1.

The Bobcats added three goals to the scoreline in just three minutes of game time.

Between the two teams, 23 fouls and 21 shots were recorded. While the Bobcats and Cowgirls nearly split the fouls with 11 and 12, respectively, Texas State dominated on the offensive front, claiming 19 of the 21 total shots.

The Bobcats will look ahead to start 2-0 for the second consecutive season on Sunday against Central Arkansas University.

Kickoff between Texas State and Central Arkansas is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Bobcat Soccer Complex in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus OKelly (99) prepares to punt the ball back to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.
O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  
Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Former Bobcats finding success in MLB Minor Leagues
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football loses pair of running backs for 2023-2024 season









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *