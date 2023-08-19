Soccer opens season with win

Texas State University (1-0) faced McNeese State University (0-1) in its first match of the 2023 season on Thursday and won the competition 3-1.

Moving into this season with 17 returning players, Texas State looked to snap its six-game losing streak against McNeese.

The Bobcats’ hopes were challenged, as they gave up a free kick which produced a goal-scoring set piece in the 43rd minute to wrap up the half.

Despite the 1-0 halftime deficit, Texas State led the first half in aggression. In comparison to McNeese’s one shot, the Bobcats charted 11 shots, but only put two on target. Defensively, each team accumulated five fouls.

Texas State opened up the second half with what looked to be a goal that was ultimately called offside. They went on to add another four shots to the stat sheet before junior forward Zoe Junior netted the equalizing goal in the 71st minute.

The Bobcats took the lead immediately after when junior defender Lucy Hart scored a rebounded goal on a corner kick. The lead was extended when sophomore midfielder Lily Erb hit a 20-yard rocket into the top right corner to make the score 3-1.

The Bobcats added three goals to the scoreline in just three minutes of game time.

Between the two teams, 23 fouls and 21 shots were recorded. While the Bobcats and Cowgirls nearly split the fouls with 11 and 12, respectively, Texas State dominated on the offensive front, claiming 19 of the 21 total shots.

The Bobcats will look ahead to start 2-0 for the second consecutive season on Sunday against Central Arkansas University.

Kickoff between Texas State and Central Arkansas is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Bobcat Soccer Complex in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+