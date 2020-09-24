Hays County adds 160 unreported COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Hays County Local Health Department recently received reports of 160 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations that were not previously provided for daily reports.

The new total number of hospitalizations in the county is 341. According to a press release, after an internal audit the health department confirmed that 160 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, but not provided to the health department, therefore not included in daily reports. The total number of current hospitalizations is 22 after one patient was admitted and two were discharged.

The press release states: “The numbers will now be reflected in the total number of hospital cases reported. On the COVID-19 dashboard, the graphics for cases over time are being updated but that is a longer process so those will not be updated when you view the dashboard. Once that is complete, we will let everyone know. Moving forward, the [Hays County Local Health Department] will continue to collaborate with all reporting entities to ensure all COVID-19 cases, and other infectious diseases, are accurately reported to the health department in a timely manner.”

The health department also reports 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 recoveries Sept. 24, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,832, active cases to 1,577 and recoveries to 4,201.

San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 493, 696 and 272 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 26,377 with no pending tests. There have been 54 fatalities in the county.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 66 times, 66 visits today