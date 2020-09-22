Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries Sept. 22, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,799, active cases to 1,694 and recoveries to 4,053.

San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 582, 707 and 283 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 26,212 with no pending tests. The total number of hospitalizations is 173 and total current hospitalizations is 16 after five patients were admitted. This increase in hospitalizations include cases from Monday that had not been reported by a hospital at the time of the update. There have been 52 fatalities in the county.

