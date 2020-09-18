Bobcat volleyball sweeps Huskies in first match of weekend

Texas State junior setter Emily DeWalt (17) celebrates with her teammates during the women's volleyball opening game against UTEP, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats secured a win against the Houston Baptist Huskies, improving their record to 4-1 on the season.

Both teams played a close first set, with the Bobcats leading 18-14 at one point. The Bobcats led the Huskies with 16 kills and a hitting average of .359%. Junior outside hitter Lauren Teske led the Bobcats with 10 attacks. Texas State clinched a win in the first set beating the Huskies 25-18.

In the second set, the Bobcats led the Huskies for the majority of the set. The Huskies called a timeout once the Bobcats led the Huskies 8-3. Senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott led the Bobcats in kills in the second set. The Huskies trailed the Bobcats 25-20 to end the second set.

The third set consisted of the Bobcats trailing the Huskies. Before the first time out on the Bobcats, both teams were tied 12-12. Junior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter kept the Bobcats ahead with a kill to make the game 20-18. The set intensified as the Bobcats approached match point. The match ended with the Bobcats beating the Huskies 25-21.

Both teams will play again at 11 a.m., Sept 19, at Strahan Arena.

