Bobcat volleyball sweeps Huskies in first match of weekend
September 18, 2020
The Bobcats secured a win against the Houston Baptist Huskies, improving their record to 4-1 on the season.
Both teams played a close first set, with the Bobcats leading 18-14 at one point. The Bobcats led the Huskies with 16 kills and a hitting average of .359%. Junior outside hitter Lauren Teske led the Bobcats with 10 attacks. Texas State clinched a win in the first set beating the Huskies 25-18.
In the second set, the Bobcats led the Huskies for the majority of the set. The Huskies called a timeout once the Bobcats led the Huskies 8-3. Senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott led the Bobcats in kills in the second set. The Huskies trailed the Bobcats 25-20 to end the second set.
The third set consisted of the Bobcats trailing the Huskies. Before the first time out on the Bobcats, both teams were tied 12-12. Junior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter kept the Bobcats ahead with a kill to make the game 20-18. The set intensified as the Bobcats approached match point. The match ended with the Bobcats beating the Huskies 25-21.
Both teams will play again at 11 a.m., Sept 19, at Strahan Arena.