Gov. Abbott expands restaurant and gym capacities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaking into a microphone. A masked man sits to his right and a graph sits with its data out of view behind them.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor

Gov. Abbott speaks in a press conference, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin. He expanded the maximum occupancy levels of restaurants, retail stores, office buildings and more to 75%.

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
September 17, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Sept. 17 expanding occupancy levels for several public service facilities to 75%.

The order expanding occupancy levels includes restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries, beginning Sept. 21.

“Texans should remember that a steady and significant decline in COVID-19 cases is not a sign to let up in our vigilance against the virus,” Abbott said. “Instead, Texans must continue to heed the guidance of medical experts by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper sanitation strategies. By maintaining health and safety standards that are proven to mitigate COVID-19, we can continue to slow the spread while opening up the Texas economy.”

