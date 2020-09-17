Gov. Abbott expands restaurant and gym capacities
September 17, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Sept. 17 expanding occupancy levels for several public service facilities to 75%.
The order expanding occupancy levels includes restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries, beginning Sept. 21.
“Texans should remember that a steady and significant decline in COVID-19 cases is not a sign to let up in our vigilance against the virus,” Abbott said. “Instead, Texans must continue to heed the guidance of medical experts by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper sanitation strategies. By maintaining health and safety standards that are proven to mitigate COVID-19, we can continue to slow the spread while opening up the Texas economy.”
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.