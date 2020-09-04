Hays County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 66 recoveries Sept. 4, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,471, active cases to 1,987 and recoveries to 3,434.

Kyle has the highest number of active cases in the county at 771. San Marcos and Buda have 756 and 322 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,705 with 29 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 153 and total current hospitalizations is 14 after two patients were admitted.There have been 50 fatalities in the county.

Schneider says the health department’s Sept. 8 update will include results from Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to Labor Day.

“We want to remind everyone to continue with the good habits of washing hands, wearing masks and staying distanced throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend,” Schneider said. “Another post-holiday spike in cases would take us in the wrong direction.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

