Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Sept. 1, a San Marcos woman in her 80s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 48.

The county also reports 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 118 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,410, active cases in the county to 2,224 and recoveries to 3,138.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 891. Kyle and Buda have 836 and 343 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,378 with 29 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 146 and total current hospitalizations is 13 after two patients were discharged.

“We continue to see our numbers decline and that is thanks to our residents doing their part to help slow the spread of this virus that has changed our lives over the past five months,” Schneider said. “We’ve made it this far and if we work together, we can keep moving back toward life as we knew it before COVID-19.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

