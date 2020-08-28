Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries Aug. 28, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,361, active cases to 2,348 and recoveries to 2,967.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 966. Kyle and Buda have 866 and 354 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,021 with 31 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 143 and total current hospitalizations is 14 after one patient was admitted and four were discharged. There have been 46 fatalities in the county.

