Texas State COVID-19 dashboard adds 26 new cases
August 26, 2020
Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard reports since Aug. 18, 23 students and three faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard shows four students and one faculty member tested positive Aug. 25, and one faculty member tested positive Aug. 24. 14 of the new student cases were reported Aug. 21-23. Six cases were reported between Aug. 18-20. For comparison, the previous eight-day period, between Aug. 10-17, witnessed six total cases.
According to the dashboard, a total of 140 students and 32 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.