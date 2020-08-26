Texas State COVID-19 dashboard adds 26 new cases

A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State's campus.

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard reports since Aug. 18, 23 students and three faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The dashboard shows four students and one faculty member tested positive Aug. 25, and one faculty member tested positive Aug. 24. 14 of the new student cases were reported Aug. 21-23. Six cases were reported between Aug. 18-20. For comparison, the previous eight-day period, between Aug. 10-17, witnessed six total cases.

According to the dashboard, a total of 140 students and 32 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 146 times, 146 visits today