Texas State football schedule undergoes another change

The Texas State offensive line squares off with the New Mexico State defensive line in 2015.

Texas State faces another change to its football schedule after New Mexico State announced Aug. 13 it would move its football season to the spring semester.

The Aggies, who were slated to play the Bobcats Oct. 3, expressed player health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. The school says creating a full schedule under current conditions would have been difficult to accomplish, adding that New Mexico’s 14-day state ordinance would make road games “impossible.”

“Our top priority has been and always will be to safeguard the health and livelihood of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Mario Moccia, New Mexico State athletic director. “Though difficult, this decision was made with those factors foremost on our minds.”

This is the second football team on Texas State’s schedule to cancel its fall season. The Bobcats were set to play Ohio University before the Mid-Atlantic Conference, the conference Ohio plays in, canceled fall sports for its teams.

Texas State has not yet commented on New Mexico State’s announcement.

