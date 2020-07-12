San Marcos to offer free COVID-19 testing at Toyota Rattler Stadium

A line to get tested for COVID-19 forms, Sunday, June 14, 2020, outside of Bonham Pre-K school.

The City of San Marcos will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Toyota Rattler Stadium from July 12 to July 16.

The stadium is located at 2601 Rattler Rd. Testing will take place every day starting 10:00 a.m. from July 12 to July 16. Each session will have limited tests.

There will only be a walk-up lane for testing and no appointments will be necessary. Testing is for ages 5 and up. Results are expected in approximately five days.

