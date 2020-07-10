Gov. Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration
July 10, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 10 extending the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.
The original declaration issued March 13 provides the state a number of resources to effectively combat the spread of the virus. An end date to the declaration was not announced.
“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if possible.”
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.