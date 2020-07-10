Gov. Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sits in his office, Sunday, March 26, 2020, at the State Capitol.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 10 extending the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

The original declaration issued March 13 provides the state a number of resources to effectively combat the spread of the virus. An end date to the declaration was not announced.

“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if possible.”

