Hays County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Health Department reported 81 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries July 9, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,409, active cases to 2,792 and recoveries to 606.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,629. Kyle and Buda have 698 and 322 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,423 with 55 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 69 and total current hospitalizations are 20. There have been a total of 11 fatalities in the county.

