Gov. Abbott issues executive order shutting down certain bars, tubing businesses

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order June 26 limiting businesses and services with ties to COVID-19 infections, including the shutdown of tubing and rafting businesses and certain bars.

The announcement is part of the state’s effort to combat COVID-19 amid rising hospitalizations and a positivity rate that has increased above 10%.

The order requires all bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages to close at noon, June 26. These businesses may remain open for delivery and take out, including for alcoholic beverages. In addition, all rafting and tubing businesses must close.

Beginning June 29, restaurants will be allowed to remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity that does not exceed 50% indoor capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments with certain exceptions.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Abbott. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

