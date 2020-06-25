Hays County to offer additional free COVID-19 testing

A line of people in their vehicles waiting to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, June 14, 2020, outside of Bonham Pre-K school.

Hays County will offer two new free COVID-19 testing locations in Kyle and San Marcos in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard.

The walk-up locations will not require pre-registration. Anyone aged five and up can be tested, with or without symptoms.

The first location will take place at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing, June 27-July 1. The June 27 testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 28-July 1, the times will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second location will take place at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12-July 16.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520.

For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

