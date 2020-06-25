Hays County to offer additional free COVID-19 testing
June 25, 2020
Hays County will offer two new free COVID-19 testing locations in Kyle and San Marcos in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard.
The walk-up locations will not require pre-registration. Anyone aged five and up can be tested, with or without symptoms.
The first location will take place at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing, June 27-July 1. The June 27 testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 28-July 1, the times will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The second location will take place at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12-July 16.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.