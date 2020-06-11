San Marcos to offer free COVID testing June 14 and 20

The Texas Division of Emergency Management announced it will offer free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos June 14 and June 20 as part of the Governor’s new initiative to test under-served communities.

The June 14 free testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bonham Pre-k School, 1225 TX-123 and will provide two drive-thru lanes and one walk-up lane for participants.

The June 20 free testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bowie Elementary, 4020 Monterrey Oak, San Marcos.

Appointments are not required for an individual to be tested but anyone wanting to pre-register may call 512.883.2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org. Results are expected to be available 10-25 days following the testing which is being administered in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.

Additional free mobile testing locations throughout Hays County next week include:

Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle – Wednesday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland – Thursday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda – Friday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As TDEM continues to offer free testing sites across the state, Texans can visit www.covidtest.tdem.texas.gov to find the test collection location nearest them.

