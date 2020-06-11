San Marcos to offer free COVID testing June 14 and 20
June 11, 2020
The Texas Division of Emergency Management announced it will offer free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos June 14 and June 20 as part of the Governor’s new initiative to test under-served communities.
The June 14 free testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bonham Pre-k School, 1225 TX-123 and will provide two drive-thru lanes and one walk-up lane for participants.
The June 20 free testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bowie Elementary, 4020 Monterrey Oak, San Marcos.
Appointments are not required for an individual to be tested but anyone wanting to pre-register may call 512.883.2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org. Results are expected to be available 10-25 days following the testing which is being administered in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.
Additional free mobile testing locations throughout Hays County next week include:
- Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle – Wednesday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland – Thursday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda – Friday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As TDEM continues to offer free testing sites across the state, Texans can visit www.covidtest.tdem.texas.gov to find the test collection location nearest them.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.