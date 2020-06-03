President Trauth, Rep. Zwiener speak on black student injured by Austin Police

President Denise Trauth and Rep. Erin Zwiener released statements regarding Texas State student Justin Howell who was injured by Austin Police in a May 31 protest.

Howell, 20, was hit by “less-lethal” ammunition Austin police say was aimed at another protester who reportedly threw a water bottle and backpack at officers aligned in front of the department’s headquarters.

Trauth said the following: “What was already a heartbreaking situation has hit painfully close to home. We are thinking of Justin’s family, friends, and classmates during this time and hope for his full recovery and healing. We are in the middle of a national emergency centuries in the making, and people are crying out to be heard. The headlines, the videos, and the experiences of our community are overwhelming to watch, and now one of our own in the Texas State family has been gravely hurt. Black Lives Matter. It is not debatable at Texas State. Justin Howell’s life matters. Black lives matter in our classrooms, on our campuses, and in the streets during tumultuous protests. They matter every moment of every day, no exceptions, no debate. I am committed to the struggle for their dignity, humanity, rights, voice, and safety.”

Zwiener said she is reaching out to the City of Austin about its “unacceptable” use of force. Further, she said she will be calling on Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley to take action.

“I am horrified at what I saw on the video, and it raises serious questions about the actions of the Austin Police Department,” Zwiener said. “Firing ‘”less-lethal”‘ rounds indiscriminately into a crowd is never acceptable, and a young man is fighting for his life because of their poor judgment. Our police officers should not behave like they’re in a combat zone and Americans are the enemy.”

