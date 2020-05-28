President Trauth makes LGBTQIA+ task force a permanent university entity

Texas State President Denise Trauth speaks at an Alumni Luncheon during 2018 Homecoming Week. Photo courtesy of Chandler Prude.

University President Denise Trauth cemented the LGBTQIA+ task force as a permanent LGBTQIA+ Advisory and Resource Network for providing advice on campus climate issues and implementing recommended initiatives.

Interim Chief Diversity Officer and Director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion Dr. Stella Silva will be the point of contact between the new network and the president’s cabinet to facilitate implementing recommended actions.

In an announcement email, Truath states: “I, and my Cabinet, look forward to working alongside the LGBTQIA+ Advisory and Resource Network to create a working and learning environment that affirms and welcomes all members of our Texas State community.”

