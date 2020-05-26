Hays County reports nine new COVID-19 cases, three recover

The Hays County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 May 26, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases to 279 and total active cases to 115.

As of 4 p.m. May 26, three new individuals have recovered from the virus, totaling 161 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 3,588, with 41 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations remains 28, with five individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities totals three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 67 and 26, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

