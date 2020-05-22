2020 Census operations to resume in Hays County

The U.S. Census Bureau mails self-response questionnaire forms to every residence in the country to complete the census. According to the Census Bureau, only 42.4% of the Hays County population has completed the census.

In coordination with federal, state and local health officials, the U.S Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of field operations in certain areas of Texas next week, including in Hays County.

Also known as Operation Update Leave, Census Bureau employees will resume dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at the front doors of households in areas where the majority of people do not receive mail.

Other counties include Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Llano, McCulloch, Mason, Menard, Mills, San Saba and Williamson county.

The Census Bureau began distributing invitation packets to these households on March 15 before operations were suspended on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, about 5% of households are counted in Operation Update Leave. Census workers will confirm or update a household’s physical location address while also leaving the census questionnaire packet.

The Census Bureau has ordered face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for all field staff and those working in field offices. Returning staff will receive safety training on social distancing protocols and will use government-provided personal protective equipment while on duty. However, the operation will not require interaction between the household and Census Bureau staff.

Households that receive an invitational packet are encouraged to respond promptly online or by phone with their assigned census ID or by completing and returning the packet by mail.

For more information on The Census Bureau’s COVID-19 operations, visit their webpage.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 30 times, 30 visits today