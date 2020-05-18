Hays County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, seven recover

The Hays County Health Department reported 13 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 235 and actives cases to 80.

152 individuals have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, up from 145 on Sunday. According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the number of received negative tests in the county is 2,185 with 211 still pending. There has been a total of 25 hospitalizations due to the virus with four still hospitalized.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases in the county at 40 and 22, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 7 times, 7 visits today