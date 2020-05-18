Texas State announces summer parking rules and shuttle schedules
May 18, 2020
Texas State released the between-terms shuttle schedule effective May 18 and the summer changes to parking and shuttle schedules effective June 1.
Between-term shuttle service
From May 18-29, the Bobcat Shuttle service will adjust to a new schedule. Monday through Friday, routes will temporarily combine and run the nighttime alignment:
- Route 50: Night East
- Route 52: Night North
- Route 54: Night West
- Route 56: Night South
Shuttles will operate at approximately one-hour frequencies from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with one bus per combined route. There will be no evening or night services, and the shuttle will not run on Saturdays.
Summer I and II shuttle service
Effective June 1, the Bobcat Shuttle service will run Monday through Friday with an approximated 30-minute frequencies from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with one bus per route.
Route 24 Craddock and Route 28 Holland will be combined. The Holland bus stop will pick up at Hillside Ranch. There will continue to be no evening or night service, and the shuttle will not run on Saturdays.
Summer I and II parking rules
From June 1 to August 6, vehicles displaying a valid Texas State parking permit of any type may park in any zone except red or silver. All parking rules and regulations will be enforced.
