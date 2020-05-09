Hays County reports one new case of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 May 9, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 204 and total active cases to 73.

As of 4 p.m. May 9, there is a total of 129 recovered cases. The total number of negative test results remains 1,919, and 11 tests are pending.

Four people are currently hospitalized, and there has been a total of two COVID-19-related fatalities in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 38 and 20, respectively.

According to the Hays County report, this may be the only update for the weekend due to the Mother’s Day holiday.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

