Hays County reports no new COVID-19 cases, one case recovers

The Hays County Local Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19, leaving the total number of cases in the county at 167 as the total active cases decreased to 66.

As of 4 p.m. May 2, one additional person has recovered from the virus and is out of quarantine, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 100. Since yesterday, 24 additional negative lab test results returned, bringing the total number of negative tests to 1,658, with 8 tests still pending.

The current number of hospitalizations remains at five, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities in the county with the largest number of active cases at 32 and 17, respectively.

