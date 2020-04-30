Hays County reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19, leaving the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 165 as the total active cases decreased to 68.

As of 4:34 p.m. April 30, five more people recovered and are out of quarantine, bringing the total recovered cases to 96. Since yesterday, 35 additional negative test results were received, bringing the total negative test results to 1,603, and 19 tests are pending.

The current number of hospitalizations remains five after one patient was released and a new patient was hospitalized. There has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 33 and 18, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

