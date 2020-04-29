Hays County reports five new COVID-19 cases, active cases decrease to 73

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 29, bringing the total cases in the county to 165 as the total active cases decrease to 73.

As of 4 p.m. April 29, 13 more people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 91. Six additional negative lab tests were received, bringing the total negative test results to 1,568, and 17 tests are currently pending.

The current number of hospitalizations remains at five, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 34 and 20, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

