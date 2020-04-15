COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 15

Gov. Greg Abbott announced $38 million in federal emergency COVID-19 funding, released a statement on new drive-thru testing sites in Harris County and planned an announcement on reopening the Texas economy for Friday, April 17.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office will provide $38 million in federal funds to local units of government in the state of Texas. The funds will be dedicated for jurisdictions to spend on overtime, equipment, supplies, training, travel expenses and addressing the medical needs of inmates in local detention centers.

In a press release, Abbott states: “These funds will help our local governments respond to COVID-19 and provide the resources that our communities need I am grateful to our federal partners for making this crucial financial support available to the state of Texas.”

Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced two new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Harris County. The sites, partnered with Walgreens, will have the ability to administer 200 tests per day at each location. The tests will be available through an appointment.

In a joint statement from a press release, Abbott and Hidalgo state: “Collection and testing is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against COVID-19, and we are working every day to increase testing capacity for the people of Harris County. We are grateful to Walgreens for their partnership to get these new sites online so we can continue to ramp up testing, identify Texans who have contracted COVID-19 and slow the spread of this virus.”

Abbott plans to release details on a plan to reopen the Texas economy Friday, April 17. The time of the announcement is currently unknown.

The University Star will continue to update this story as it develops.

