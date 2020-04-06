Gov. Abbott announces initiative to increase child care access for COVID-19 frontline workers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an initiative Monday to increase in-home child care access for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care.com, a website that provides jobs for caregivers and a place for parents in need of one, is offering 90 days of free access to its services, including portals specifically for frontline workers, senior care help and online classes for kids.

“I am grateful to Care.com’s commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time,” Abbott said in a press release.

The website’s services are not usually free of charge, but the Texas portal allows Texans to waive fees and volunteer as caregivers.

“Care.com is honored to partner with Governor Abbott and the state to make this offer and access available to the frontline workers and caregivers across Texas,” said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com. “We are all dependent on the commitment of these essential workers as they look after our families and they deserve nothing less from each of us.”

Frontline workers looking for child care as well as prospective caregivers can both enroll at https://texasfrontline.care.com/. Those seeking jobs as caregivers are subject to the website’s mandatory safety and background checks.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

