Gov. Abbott waives regulations to expand medical workforce

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily waived certain regulations for medical health officials to enter the workforce, expanding the healthcare workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver allows licensure candidates for Physician Assistants, Medical Physicists, Perfusionists and Respiratory Care to enter the workforce under an emergency license if they have completed all other requirements. They will be working under supervision prior to taking the final licensure examination. The waiver also allows emergency licensees to undergo name-based background checks instead of fingerprint checks, unavailable at the moment due to the crisis.

Abbott’s waiver also allows for more flexibility between physicians, PAs and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses they are supervising. This includes allowing oral prescriptive delegation agreements for the rapid deployment of practitioners during the emergency.

“The State of Texas is bolstering our response to COVID-19 by expanding our health care workforce and removing barriers that might prevent professionals from serving their fellow Texans,” Abbott said in a press release. “Our front line health care professionals play a vital role in our ongoing response to protect public health and we are committed to supporting them and ensuring they have the ability to perform their important duties.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 4 times, 6 visits today