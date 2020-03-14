H-E-B adjusts store hours during COVID-19 pandemic

Water, charcoal lighters, coolers, alcoholic beverages and a barbecue pit, moved from individual aisles to the front of the store due to remodeling, sit on sale, Monday, May 27, 2019 in H-E-B at 641 E Hopkins St.

H-E-B announced that it will be adjusting its store hours and operations to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 15 until further notice, all stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company will also be temporarily closing its restaurants, including Flaming Bird located in the H-E-B at 641 E. Hopkins St. in San Marcos.

“These temporary changes in the way we run our stores will allow us to get customers the products they need,” H-E-B said in a statement Saturday.

Additionally, there will be changes and limited services in its bakeries, deli and floral departments and Showtime and Cooking Connection stations. Employees working in those departments will be assisting customers throughout the open areas of the stores.

“As we adapt to serve our customers, our communities need to adapt to temporary changes in the way we run our stores,” H-E-B said.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 28 times, 28 visits today