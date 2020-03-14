H-E-B adjusts store hours during COVID-19 pandemic
March 14, 2020
H-E-B announced that it will be adjusting its store hours and operations to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting March 15 until further notice, all stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The company will also be temporarily closing its restaurants, including Flaming Bird located in the H-E-B at 641 E. Hopkins St. in San Marcos.
“These temporary changes in the way we run our stores will allow us to get customers the products they need,” H-E-B said in a statement Saturday.
Additionally, there will be changes and limited services in its bakeries, deli and floral departments and Showtime and Cooking Connection stations. Employees working in those departments will be assisting customers throughout the open areas of the stores.
“As we adapt to serve our customers, our communities need to adapt to temporary changes in the way we run our stores,” H-E-B said.