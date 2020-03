Alkek Library to remain open over extended spring break, computer labs closed

Texas State announced that the Alkek and Round Rock Campus libraries will be available for use over its extended spring break.

Both libraries will remain open from March 14 to March 29 and during the following online class period from March 30 to April 12.

Open Computer Labs will remain closed over the break. The Texas State library website encourages students to go to Alkek if in need of computer use on campus during that time frame.

The McCoy Hall and Family Consumer Sciences building computer labs will re-open during the online class period.

The adjustments come after the university announced March 12 that it would extend its spring break through the week of March 27 and move courses online from March 30 to April 12 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Classes will return to normal beginning April 13.

Alkek Library’s temporary hours over the extended spring break and online class period goes as follows:

Saturday, March 14, Closed

Sunday, March 15, Closed

Monday, March 16, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 20, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, Closed

Sunday, March 22, Closed

Monday, March 23, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 27, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, Closed

Sunday, March 29, Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, March 30, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 3, Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5, Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 6, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 10, Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, Open 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Round Rock Campus Library’s temporary hours over the extended spring break and online class period goes as follows:

Saturday, March 14, Closed

Sunday, March 15, Closed

Monday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 20, Closed

Saturday March 21, Closed

Sunday, March 22, Closed

Monday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 27, Closed

Saturday, March 28, Closed

Sunday, March 29, Open 1 to 7 p.m.

Monday, March 30, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 3, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, Closed

Sunday, April 5, Open 1 to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 6, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, Closed

Sunday, April 12, Closed

The McCoy and Family Consumer Sciences computer labs’ hours over the online class period goes as follows:

March 14 – March 29, Closed (spring break)

Monday, March 30, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 3, Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, Closed

Sunday, April 5, Open Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 6, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, Open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 10, Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, Closed

Sunday, April 12, Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 35 times, 41 visits today