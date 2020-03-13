Workplace Policy changes to include remote working and learning

At 12:40 p.m. on Friday, March 13 the Vice President of Financial Support Services Eric Algoe sent an email announcement to faculty and students regarding revisions to the General Workplace Policy amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The General Workplace Policy UPPS 04.04.01 revisions include remote working, telecommuting and children in the workplace. The revisions are effective immediately.

Some of the major policy changes include a modified level of approval required for short-term work-from-home to department heads and a changed level of approval for long-term telecommuting from president to vice presidents.

The purpose and expectations for allowing a flexible work schedule and authority approval has been reworded. Additionally, expanded options, process and expectations for remote working and the acceptable work environment has been reworded.

A definition section was added to the Workplace Policy to clarify work hours and options for the work’s location. Guidelines regarding children in the workplace have been clarified and a remote work and telecommunication agreement form has been created.

Algoe encourages faculty and students to explore the IT Assistance Center’s online resources now available to assist in the transition of teaching, learning and working remotely.

According to Algoe, current workplace policy does not apply to students, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, portions of the work-from-home policy are being extended to students until further notice.

“Supervisors are asked and empowered to extend flexibility to employees working from home with regards to the normal restrictions on being a care-giver in the home environment,” Algoe said in the email.

If you have any questions regarding these policy changes, contact Human Resources at [email protected] or 512-245-2557.

