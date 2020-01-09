City to hold public meeting for sidewalk construction input

Construction workers leveling out cement as part of San Marcos' Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Plan.

The San Marcos Public Service Department will hold a public meeting at the San Marcos Activity Center, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to gather input to update the city’s Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Plan.

According to the city, the Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Plan strives to maintain and install sidewalks in areas without pedestrian facilities. Sidewalks are installed where no right-of-way acquisition or major engineering design is required. The newly constructed sidewalks and gap infill are to meet or exceed the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards while creating a better-connected pedestrian network across the city. The plan will conclude in five years, costing $150,000 annually.

Community residents, businesses and organizations are invited to share their thoughts for future improvements to sidewalks.

The San Marcos Activity Center is located on 501 E. Hopkins St. For additional information, contact the City of San Marcos Public Services-Transportation Department at 512.393.8036 or email [email protected]

