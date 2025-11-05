City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections

Results are complete but unofficial.

The San Marcos City Council Place 2 will require a runoff election on Dec. 13 between candidate Josh Paselk and incumbent member Saul Gonzales.

Runoff elections occur when no candidate in an election receives a majority of votes, resulting in a second round between the top two candidates to determine the winner. From the general election on Nov. 4, the candidates who did not receive a majority of the votes are represented on the ballot.

Gonzales was first elected to city council in 2016, where he has served three terms in his time so far.

Paselk received 35.13% of the vote, and Gonzales received 26.84% of the vote.

Barbara Montana-Escober received 25.57% of the vote, Christopher L. Polanco received 7.89% of the vote and Brandon Oles received 4.57% of the vote.