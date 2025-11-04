Live 2025 General Election Updates

The University Star will provide live updates to the state, Hays County and San Marcos races as information becomes available. Results are complete but unofficial.

Updated at 11:44 p.m.

State Constitutional Amendment Election

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.

For: 68.25%

Against: 31.75%

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust.

For: 56.87%

Against: 43.13%

State of Texas Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.

For: 52.48%

Against: 47.52%

State of Texas Proposition 4

The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.

For: 75.02%

Against: 24.98%

State of Texas Proposition 5

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.

For: 61.64%

Against: 38.36%

State of Texas Proposition 6

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.

For: 45.43%

Against: 54.57%

State of Texas Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.

For: 85.95%

Against: 14.05%

State of Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift.

For: 64.19%

Against: 35.81%

State of Texas Proposition 9

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.

For: 54.99%

Against: 45.01%

State of Texas Proposition 10

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.

For: 89.60%

Against: 10.40%

State of Texas Proposition 11

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.

For: 75.76%

Against: 24.24%

State of Texas Proposition 12

The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.

For: 52.12%

Against: 47.88%

State of Texas Proposition 13

The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.

For: 79.03%

Against: 20.97%

State of Texas Proposition 14

The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.

For: 69.15%

Against: 30.85%

State of Texas Proposition 15

The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.

For: 58.43%

Against: 41.57%

State of Texas Proposition 16

The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.

For: 60.20%

Against: 39.80%

State of Texas Proposition 17

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.

For: 47.13%

Against: 52.87%

City of San Marcos General Election

City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 1

Chase Norris: 43.23%

Matthew Mendoza: 56.77%

City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 2

Christopher L. Polanco: 7.89%

Josh Paselk: 35.13%

Saul Gonzales: 26.84%

Barbara Montana-Escobar: 25.57%

Brandon Oles: 4.57%

City of San Marcos Proposition – A

The amendment of various sections of the City Charter to update such references as “him, her, or his” to “them, their, or they” as applicable

For: 61.74%

Against: 38.26%

City of San Marcos Proposition – B

The amendment of various sections of the City Charter that require publication of public notices in a newspaper to additionally require posting of such notices on the city’s website and applicable social media.

For: 93.50%

Against: 6.50%

City of San Marcos Proposition – C

The amendment of Section 3.01(c) of the City Charter to increase the term of office for mayor from two years to four years beginning with the election for mayor in November 2028, and providing a term limit for mayor of two consecutive four-year terms, with allowance to run again only after a four-year break following two consecutive four-year terms as mayor.

For: 43.02%

Against: 56.98%

City of San Marcos Proposition – D

The amendment of Section 3.09 of the City Charter to reduce the minimum number of required regular city council meetings during a calendar year from 22 to 20 meetings.

For: 51.79%

Against: 48.21%

City of San Marcos Proposition – E

The amendment of Section 3.10 of the City Charter to require that regular city council meeting agendas include copies of minutes of the immediately preceding regular city council meeting together with an agenda item for consideration of approval of such minutes.

For: 93.33%

Against: 6.67%

City of San Marcos Proposition – F

The amendment of Section 3.13 of the City Charter to improve the wording of a run-on sentence and to clarify that printed copies of the code of ordinances may be available for purchase at a reasonable price.

For: 87.63%

Against: 12.37%

City of San Marcos Proposition – G

The amendment of Section 6.02 of the City Charter to increase the time to file a citizen-initiated referendum petition seeking to approve or reject any legislation enacted by city council from 30 to 90 days after passage of an ordinance that is the subject of the petition.

For: 81.31%

Against: 18.69%

City of San Marcos Proposition – H

The amendment of Section 6.10 of the City Charter to increase the time for the city clerk to determine whether an initiative, referendum, or recall petition is properly signed by the requisite number of qualified voters from 45 to 60 days after the petition is filed with the city clerk.

For: 67.81%

Against: 32.19%

City of San Marcos Proposition – I

The amendment of Section 7.02(7)(C) of the City Charter to change the interval for the planning and zoning commission’s periodic review of the comprehensive plan from at least every five years to at least every 10 years.

For: 26.62%

Against: 72.38%

City of San Marcos Proposition – J

Relocating the provisions of Section 7.02(7) of the City Charter pertaining to the planning and zoning commission’s review of the comprehensive plan to Section 7.03(b) concerning the comprehensive plan.

For: 74.80%

Against: 22.20%

City of San Marcos Proposition – K

The amendment of Section 8.02 of the City Charter to provide that the city manager will endeavor to use plain language in the city’s budget documents.

For: 95.26%

Against: 4.74%

City of San Marcos Proposition – L

The amendment of Article XII of the City Charter to rename the title of Article XII from “General Provisions” to “Ethics” and to move sections under this article that are unrelated to ethics, including Section 12.01, into a new Article XIII titled “General Provisions.”