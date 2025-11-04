73° San Marcos
Women’s basketball look to end Sun Belt era on a high note

Ryan Keilman, Sports Contributor
November 4, 2025
Star File Photo
The Texas State women’s basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball began its 11th and final season in the Sun Belt conference last night, when it hosted the Ohio Bobcats at Strahan Arena.

Head coach Zenarae Antoine enters her 15th season at Texas State as the winningest coach in program history with a record of 212-209.

Antoine and the Bobcats will look to bounce back after two consecutive losing seasons, including a 13-17 record overall last year and a 7-11 record in conference play, good for ninth in the final Sun Belt conference standings. Their season ended after just one conference tournament game when they fell to Marshall 68-62.

This year’s Bobcats will look much different than last year’s team, having lost 11 players, four of whom transferred to new schools.

That leaves only four players returning: sophomore Takeira Ramey, junior Taleiyah Gibbs, sophomore Saniya Burks, who averaged 6.3 points and Mia Galbraith, who only appeared in two games before a season-ending injury.

Antoine and staff brought in seven transfers of their own, highlighted by graduate transfer Deja Jones from Indiana State, who averaged 10 points and five rebounds a night, and sophomore guard KP Parr from Wichita State, as well as Myri Walker, who comes over from conference rival South Alabama. Junior forward Kyaija Stewart also transferred in from Daytona State College.

Antoine brought in players for the junior college ranks as well, including junior forward Kyla McBride, who won a national championship at Northwest Florida State, and Kyra Anderson, who was named All-Region and Freshman of the Year in Region 14 while at Tyler Junior College. Myla Harbor also joins the Bobcats from Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

True freshman Angela Carroll from La Vega High School averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. She was First Team All-District in 2023, 2024 and 2025, while also being named All-Region Team in 2024 and 2025.

Kaliyah Murphy, a true freshman from Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Md., will also look to make contributions to this reinvented Bobcat team.

The Bobcats were picked to finish 12th in the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll. With so much turnover on the roster and some experienced players joining the team, it’s hard to predict how their season will go, but they will likely need to gel quickly. After their season opener against Ohio, they have big games against Texas Tech in Lubbock, before heading to San Antonio to take on rival UTSA.The new look Bobcats will hope to surprise people and make some noise in their final year in the Sun Belt conference, with their sights set on joining the Pac-12 next year.

