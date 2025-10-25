75° San Marcos
Texas State sweeps Warhawks to end three game slide

Paige Wilson, Sports Reporter
October 25, 2025
Aiden Fritsche
Texas State redshirt junior opposite hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won in 3 sets.

Senior middle blocker Jade DeFraeye led the way with ten kills and six blocks as the Texas State Bobcats (9-11, 4-5 SBC) swept the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 0-9 SBC) 3-0 Friday night at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats, in need of a victory after dropping three straight conference games, dominated in all three sets. Set one was a 25-10 victory for Texas State that set the tone for the match as the Bobcats reached a .542 hitting percentage with a 15-2-24 attack line.

The second set was only tied once and that was right at the start, at 1-1. From there, Texas State took a commanding 9-2 lead early in the set and was essentially on cruise control for the rest of it.

Junior opposite hitter Samantha Wunsch had five kills in the second set alone, helping the Bobcats take set two 25-16. The Warhawks posted a negative hitting percentage, having seven kills and 10 errors on 32 swings in the second set.

The Warhawks, with their backs on the wall, kept the third set close at first as they clung to a two-point game. The Bobcats changed that rather quickly, though, once again taking on a lead they would ultimately never relinquish.

Defraeye and senior libero Maggie Walsh each had four kills in this set, helping the Bobcats take the third and ultimately final set 25-18, securing a much-needed conference victory against a team that has yet to win a conference game.

Junior defensive specialist Alyssa Clark also played a big role in the Bobcats’ win with 17 digs across three sets.

Texas State will return to Strahan Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, to close out ‘Dig Pink’ weekend. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.

