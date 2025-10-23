87° San Marcos
Dismissing POC voices makes room for inequality

Syghlas Morales, Opinions Contributor
October 23, 2025
Caroline Trang

Students of color are calling for their voices to be heard, but with no direct action taken, Texas State is continuing to dismiss them. Without proper advocacy, social division and mental health struggles will rise among students of color.

Texas State has an obligation to protect its minority students, who make up 63% of the student population.

“This work is embedded in our university and reflects our broader mission to create an environment where every student has the opportunity to succeed,” according to the Texas State website.

Elyse Hebert, psychology sophomore, said she has experienced mental repercussions due to racism following the withdrawal of Devion Canty, who withdrew from the university after a video of him “mocking” Charlie Kirk’s death went viral.

“I was so worried [after what happened with Devion Canty] about not only my safety, but my friend’s safety,” Hebert said. “I’m stressing myself to the point where I’m not getting my physical needs met. I’m not eating, I’m not sleeping, I’m not doing what I need to sustain myself as a human.”

On Sept. 25, Texas State students marched from First Five Freedom Hall to The Stallions, holding signs reading “Our voices matter” and “Protect Black students.” The Unity Protest took place after several threatening calls, messages and texts were sent to Black student organizations.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse attended the Unity Protest, which could have been a symbol of what administrative work with students should aspire to be. However, without direct policies to protect students of color, these symbolic gestures seem performative.

If threats and racist remarks go unaddressed, the community of Texas State risks becoming divided. According to the International Journal of Intercultural Relations, communities that experience stress due to racial injustice are more likely to separate into groups where they feel most safe.

In addition to events on campus, minority students are being targeted by the state and federal government.

Recent cuts to Minority Serving institutions (MSIs) by the Department of Education (DOE) have greatly limited resources for students. This affects the 42% of first-generation students at Texas State, many of who are minorities.

With a lack of proper resources to navigate college life, these students are set to face challenges like delayed graduation rates and socioeconomic inequalities. Inequalities like financial hardships can become prevalent obstacles leading to difficulty entering the workforce post graduation. Without protection and service from the government, it is up to institutions to protect their students of color.

“I think the university has great policies in place … I just think that it needs to be consistent,” Herbert said. “They really need to stay by their word and really think about what is happening and how they should handle it.”

Texas State has anti-discrimination policies, prohibiting discrimination and retaliation, that have the power to protect its students; however, these policies fail if they are not being upheld properly. The withdrawal of Canty is a prime example of the university’s failure to protect its students.

Organizations like The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter at Texas State, Black Men United and the Hispanic Student Association have been established as safe spaces for the advocacy of students of color. Now it is the university’s turn to put words into action and protect its students of color.

By implementing a set of disciplinary actions for discrimination and hate speech, students would be better protected. Only then can Texas State be a school where students of color are heard, understood and protected.

“They should be giving everyone the same fair trial and treatment when it comes to whatever instances that occur on campus,” Hebert said. “At the end of the day, you have policies that are set in place from however many years ago, made by the university to protect us. So you have to make sure to uphold those policies correctly and fairly across everyone.”

-Syghlas Morales is a wildlife biology freshman

