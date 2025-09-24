Black student community hold ‘Unity Protest’ in response to racism, threats
Black students at Texas State organized a “Unity Protest” and march on Sept. 24 after reports of racism and threats following the Charlie Kirk memorial and the withdrawal of a Black freshman.
The event started with a march from First Five Freedom Hall, named after the first five Black students who attended Texas State, to The Stallions. Different members of the Black community at Texas State spoke about the administration’s current and historical handling of Black issues, which they called “outrageous” and “unjustified.”
Before the march started, organizers spoke about safety measures and said they wanted the event to be peaceful and nonargumentative.
“We will stay calm in this moment, we understand what the costs are,” Sean-Michael Harris, criminal justice sophomore, said. “We’re going to move safely … we’re going to move together.”
Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener attended the march and protest. She said she attended because she was worried about Devion Canty being “forced” to withdraw from the university.
“I wanted to be here and make sure students were safe and that if there were any shenanigans, there was another witness who wasn’t associated with the university,” Zwiener said.
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse attended the event after being invited by Black students.
“One of the concerns that students have sometimes is they feel like they’re not heard, and I just came to listen,” Damphousse said.
During the march, Zwiener spoke to Damphousse. She questioned Damphousse on the withdrawal and criticized the university’s actions.
“It’s heartbreaking that the governor can force a student to withdraw,” Zwiener said to Damphousse.
In response, Damphousse shrugged his shoulders.
Protestors marched to The Stallions at noon with arms interlinked the whole way. Once making it to The Stallions, protestors, members of Black Texas State organizations and students addressed the crowd about their concerns.
“The one who says that he doesn’t condone violence but hides behind the policies that protects the hate towards us,” Elyse Hebert, psychology sophomore, said on The Stallions. “We are told that it’s not that deep, but it is that deep. We are tired, we are traumatized and we are done being ignored.”
Signs by protestors read “Protect Black Texas State Students” and “Our Voices Matter.”
“We are here united, all of the nine [Black Texas State] organizations, all of us who fight, we’re here,” Harris said. “The 11% of Texas State that’s black, we all stand against what’s happening.”
Jamie Goodwin, political science sophomore, said students protesting with her were scared to speak up out of fear of retaliation.
“I want my little sister to be able to come to school with everybody, a diverse group,” Goodwin said.
Some of the demonstrators said the university doesn’t offer enough resources and that the resources provided, such as counseling services, take too long to respond to requests for help.
“Students are being connected to counseling and wellness services, and University Police are providing guidance on safety planning and response,” the university wrote in a statement to The Star.
Damphousse left before the event was over because he was late to another appointment. When he left, there was an uproar from the demonstrators who felt he was ignoring them by leaving.
“[Damphousse] is aware of the slurs that students are being called and he is acting as though he does not care, I’m not saying that he doesn’t care, but it seems like [he] does not when he comes here with us, and then he walks away when it seems like he does not agree with something he is hearing,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin was one of the few students who walked behind Damphousse as he was leaving to show that student voices needed to be heard.
According to the statement sent by the university, Texas State is investigating “all reported threats and complaints that have identifiable information.” The statement also said university administration is meeting with Black student organizations.
“University leaders, including President Damphousse, are in ongoing conversations with Black student organizations to listen, provide support, and share resources, including counseling services and safety guidance from the University Police Department,” The university wrote in its statement. “We are also working closely with faculty and families to ensure students feel supported both in and outside the classroom.”
Damphousse said that he had an hour and a half meeting with Black student organizations the night before the unity protest.
“We didn’t see any violence, and that is something that I’m very grateful for because honestly here at this university in the current climate that it’s in, you never know what’s going to happen when you come out here. Especially when you’re Black at Texas State,” Madison Blake, health science sophomore, said.
