Black student community hold ‘Unity Protest’ in response to racism, threats

Ryan Claycamp and Arabella DiChristina
September 24, 2025
Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.
Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.

Meg Boles
Meg Boles
Texas State students lead a Unity Protest across campus in response to hate received after a viral video from a Charlie Kirk memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, outside The Alkek Library. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue.

Black students at Texas State organized a “Unity Protest” and march on Sept. 24 after reports of racism and threats following the Charlie Kirk memorial and the withdrawal of a Black freshman.

The event started with a march from First Five Freedom Hall, named after the first five Black students who attended Texas State,  to The Stallions. Different members of the Black community at Texas State spoke about the administration’s current and historical handling of Black issues, which they called “outrageous” and “unjustified.”

Before the march started, organizers spoke about safety measures and said they wanted the event to be peaceful and nonargumentative.

“We will stay calm in this moment, we understand what the costs are,” Sean-Michael Harris, criminal justice sophomore, said. “We’re going to move safely … we’re going to move together.” 

Texas State students lead a Unity Protest across campus in response to hate received after a viral video from a Charlie Kirk memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, outside The Alkek Library. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue. (Meg Boles)
The organizer of the Unity Protest sophomore Sean-Michael Harris (left) speaks to Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse (right) as students speak out about their experience as a Black student at Texas State, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. Students were speaking as a part of the Unity Protest that was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video from the Charlie Kirk memorial. (Meg Boles)

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener attended the march and protest. She said she attended because she was worried about Devion Canty being “forced” to withdraw from the university.  

“I wanted to be here and make sure students were safe and that if there were any shenanigans, there was another witness who wasn’t associated with the university,” Zwiener said.

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse attended the event after being invited by Black students. 

“One of the concerns that students have sometimes is they feel like they’re not heard, and I just came to listen,” Damphousse said.

Texas State psychology sophomore Elyse Hebert (left) and criminal justice sophomore Sean-Michael Harris (right) lead the students in a Unity Protest across campus, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by Harris Dining Hall. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue. (Meg Boles)

During the march, Zwiener spoke to Damphousse. She questioned Damphousse on the withdrawal and criticized the university’s actions.

It’s heartbreaking that the governor can force a student to withdraw,” Zwiener said to Damphousse.

In response, Damphousse shrugged his shoulders.

Protestors marched to The Stallions at noon with arms interlinked the whole way. Once making it to The Stallions, protestors, members of Black Texas State organizations and students addressed the crowd about their concerns. 

“The one who says that he doesn’t condone violence but hides behind the policies that protects the hate towards us,” Elyse Hebert, psychology sophomore, said on The Stallions. “We are told that it’s not that deep, but it is that deep. We are tired, we are traumatized and we are done being ignored.” 

Signs by protestors read “Protect Black Texas State Students” and “Our Voices Matter.”

“We are here united, all of the nine [Black Texas State] organizations, all of us who fight, we’re here,” Harris said. “The 11% of Texas State that’s black, we all stand against what’s happening.”

Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial. (Meg Boles)

Jamie Goodwin, political science sophomore, said students protesting with her were scared to speak up out of fear of retaliation.

“I want my little sister to be able to come to school with everybody, a diverse group,” Goodwin said. 

Some of the demonstrators said the university doesn’t offer enough resources and that the resources provided, such as counseling services, take too long to respond to requests for help.

“Students are being connected to counseling and wellness services, and University Police are providing guidance on safety planning and response,” the university wrote in a statement to The Star.

Damphousse left before the event was over because he was late to another appointment. When he left, there was an uproar from the demonstrators who felt he was ignoring them by leaving.

“[Damphousse] is aware of the slurs that students are being called and he is acting as though he does not care, I’m not saying that he doesn’t care, but it seems like [he] does not when he comes here with us, and then he walks away when it seems like he does not agree with something he is hearing,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin was one of the few students who walked behind Damphousse as he was leaving to show that student voices needed to be heard. 

According to the statement sent by the university, Texas State is investigating “all reported threats and complaints that have identifiable information.” The statement also said university administration is meeting with Black student organizations.

“University leaders, including President Damphousse, are in ongoing conversations with Black student organizations to listen, provide support, and share resources, including counseling services and safety guidance from the University Police Department,” The university wrote in its statement. “We are also working closely with faculty and families to ensure students feel supported both in and outside the classroom.”

Damphousse said that he had an hour and a half meeting with Black student organizations the night before the unity protest. 

“We didn’t see any violence, and that is something that I’m very grateful for because honestly here at this university in the current climate that it’s in, you never know what’s going to happen when you come out here. Especially when you’re Black at Texas State,” Madison Blake, health science sophomore, said. 

  • Texas State students lead a Unity Protest across campus in response to hate received after a viral video from a Charlie Kirk memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by Harris Dining Hall. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State criminal justice sophomore Sean-Michael Harris speaks out on why he organized the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Stallions. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video from the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State Impact President Morgan Blakley (left) leads a prayer over the students gathered at The Stallions, with the President of Black Men United Charles Onwukwe (center) and criminal justice sophomore Sean-Michael Harris (right), Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Quad. Students were gathered as a part of the Unity Protest.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State psychology sophomore Elyse Hebert gives a speech about her experience as a Black student at Texas State, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. Herbet spoke after leading students in a Unity Protest across campus.

    Meg Boles

  • A Texas State students shares his experience as a Black Texas State student during the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse (center) speaks to students during the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video from the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students gather to watch students speak as a part of the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Stallions. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video from the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students lead a Unity Protest across campus in response to hate received after a viral video from a Charlie Kirk memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The LBJ Mall. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse (left) speaks to students before the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. Students were speaking as a part of the Unity Protest that was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video from the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • A Texas State students shares her experience as a Black Texas State student during the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at The Stallions. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • State Rep. Erin Zwiener questions Texas State President Kelly Damphousse about the withdrawal of Devion Canty, concrete industry management freshman, during the Unity Protest on Wednesday Sept. 24, 2025 at Bobcat Trail.

    Ryan Claycamp

  • Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State psychology sophomore Elyse Hebert (left) and criminal justice sophomore Sean-Michael Harris (right) lead the students in a Unity Protest across campus, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by Harris Dining Hall. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students lead a Unity Protest across campus in response to hate received after a viral video from a Charlie Kirk memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at Texas State. Student walked from First Five Freedom Hall, named for the first Black students to attend Texas State, to the Fighting Stallions statue.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students gather at The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The protest was held in response to threats and racial comments aimed at the Black community at Texas State after the Charlie Kirk memorial.

    Ryan Claycamp
