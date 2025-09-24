Black student community hold ‘Unity Protest’ in response to racism, threats

Black students at Texas State organized a “Unity Protest” and march on Sept. 24 after reports of racism and threats following the Charlie Kirk memorial and the withdrawal of a Black freshman.

The event started with a march from First Five Freedom Hall, named after the first five Black students who attended Texas State, to The Stallions. Different members of the Black community at Texas State spoke about the administration’s current and historical handling of Black issues, which they called “outrageous” and “unjustified.”

Before the march started, organizers spoke about safety measures and said they wanted the event to be peaceful and nonargumentative.

“We will stay calm in this moment, we understand what the costs are,” Sean-Michael Harris, criminal justice sophomore, said. “We’re going to move safely … we’re going to move together.”