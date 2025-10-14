Students, faculty protest termination of history professor

Alter attended the protest, but did not participate in it. He said that he is still allowed on campus, however he could not protest because he is no longer affiliated with the university. Outside individuals are not allowed to participate in expressive activities on campus without prior authorization, unless they do so at Bobcat Trail, under the university’s speech policy.

Sabrina Nodler, history, education and geography senior said she is now hesitant to recommend Texas State University to friends.

“To see a university that I have given four years of my life to, that I have given a lot of money to, so brazenly attack our constitutionally protected rights, has frustrated me a lot and really turned me off from school pride,” Nodler said.

Alter said that the support he has received from students and faculty has helped keep his family’s spirits high. Alter said that he has also received support from individuals and organizations in Canada, Argentina, France, Italy and more.

“A lot of these attacks on democratic rights are occurring around the world. I mean, this is the moment that we’re in,” Alter said. “It’s kind of a scary moment, but it’s also one full of hope just to see the pushback against this creeping fascism around the world.”

Alter said that he and his attorney have had conversations about whether to appeal his firing. He also said that he would continue his lawsuit against the university.

“We are very much looking forward to our day in court, because then we have truth on our side, and we look very much forward to that getting out, when we actually get more of an impartial hearing of the facts,” Alter said. “And we believe we have the facts on our side.”

Alter said his positive view of Texas State students, staff and faculty has not been changed by his termination. However, he did characterize his firing and other recent events as a “black mark” on the university’s reputation.

“What has changed, unfortunately, is just the broader reputation of Texas State around the country and around the world, where now Texas State, due to the actions of President [Kelly Damphousse], has severely tarnished,” Alter said.

Alter encouraged faculty at Texas State to “stay strong” and to consider joining a union.

“I understand the fear, because it’s showing that tenure is not being respected,” Alter said. “Academic freedom is not being respected here at Texas State. I hear you. I’m with you.”