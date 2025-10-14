Categories:

Students, faculty protest termination of history professor

Ryan Claycamp and Arabella DiChristina
October 14, 2025
Texas State Biology sophomore Hayden Labarr protesting for free speech, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2025, at the Stallions.
Texas State Biology sophomore Hayden Labarr protesting for free speech, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2025, at the Stallions.
Abel Barcenas
Students protest against the firing of Tom Alter, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Stallions.

Members of the Texas State community gathered at the Stallions on Oct. 14 to protest Associate History Professor Thomas Alter’s termination. 

The protest, organized by Socialist Horizon San Marcos and Texas State’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, occurred less than 24 hours after Alter’s termination

Alter was first terminated on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were shared online. Alter was reinstated, after 483rd District Judge Alicia Key issued a temporary restraining order, which required the university to hold a due process hearing. The hearing was held on Oct. 6. 

Alter’s official termination notice was at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13. 

Texas State students and faculty gathered around the Stallions at 10 a.m. with signage reading “Damphousse uphold the constitution” and “Protect free speech.”

Eric Crawford, philosophy professor, said he stood in solidarity with Alter and all the other professors who are scared to speak out. 

“I think [Alter’s termination] is a travesty, and I think we’re heading into very dangerous territories,” Crawford said. “I think the Texas State administration is upholding tyranny.” 

Faculty in attendance of the protest refused to go on the record out of fears for employment.

“I am concerned that some of my colleagues, especially in the humanities and liberal arts, who have a particular focus with gender and sexuality will be next in the crosshairs,” Crawford said.

Students protest against the firing of Tom Alter, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Stallions. (Abel Barcenas)
A student protests against the firing of Tom Alter, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Stallions.
A student protests against the firing of Tom Alter, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Stallions. (Abel Barcenas)

Students and faculty on the Stallions called for Texas State President Kelly Damphousse to resign and the reinstatement of Alter. 

“You know this casts a shadow over all of us … am I going to say something that is taken out of context and get fired cause of it?” Steven Gross, university seminar instructor and economics and finance graduate, said. 

Gross said that Texas State already lost one student, Devion Canty, to Damphousse’s “assault on free speech.”

“I believe it’s going to happen again if [Damphousse] doesn’t get out of here, he must go now,” Gross said. 

Juan Robaina, assistant professor of instruction for philosophy, said it is difficult teaching an ethics class when the institution is using “unethical practices.”

“Teachers are self-censoring, good professors are trying to get jobs elsewhere, and unfortunately, what Damphousse is doing is misunderstanding his own opinion with the opinion of the university itself,” Robaina said.  “So in doing so, he’s ultimately just tarnishing the reputation of the university, all the diplomas and degrees that are walking out of here are going to have his reputation stamped on them.”

Former Associate History Professor Tom Alter gives an interview, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Stallions. Alter was terminated from the university on Oct. 13.

Alter attended the protest, but did not participate in it. He said that he is still allowed on campus, however he could not protest because he is no longer affiliated with the university. Outside individuals are not allowed to participate in expressive activities on campus without prior authorization, unless they do so at Bobcat Trail, under the university’s speech policy.

Sabrina Nodler, history, education and geography senior said she is now hesitant to recommend Texas State University to friends. 

“To see a university that I have given four years of my life to, that I have given a lot of money to, so brazenly attack our constitutionally protected rights, has frustrated me a lot and really turned me off from school pride,” Nodler said. 

Alter said that the support he has received from students and faculty has helped keep his family’s spirits high. Alter said that he has also received support from individuals and organizations in Canada, Argentina, France, Italy and more. 

“A lot of these attacks on democratic rights are occurring around the world. I mean, this is the moment that we’re in,” Alter said. “It’s kind of a scary moment, but it’s also one full of hope just to see the pushback against this creeping fascism around the world.”

Alter said that he and his attorney have had conversations about whether to appeal his firing. He also said that he would continue his lawsuit against the university.

“We are very much looking forward to our day in court, because then we have truth on our side, and we look very much forward to that getting out, when we actually get more of an impartial hearing of the facts,” Alter said. “And we believe we have the facts on our side.”

Alter said his positive view of Texas State students, staff and faculty has not been changed by his termination. However, he did characterize his firing and other recent events as a “black mark” on the university’s reputation.

“What has changed, unfortunately, is just the broader reputation of Texas State around the country and around the world, where now Texas State, due to the actions of President [Kelly Damphousse], has severely tarnished,” Alter said.

Alter encouraged faculty at Texas State to “stay strong” and to consider joining a union.

“I understand the fear, because it’s showing that tenure is not being respected,” Alter said. “Academic freedom is not being respected here at Texas State. I hear you. I’m with you.”

Former Associate History Professor Tom Alter gives an interview, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Stallions. Alter was terminated from the university on Oct. 13. (Abel Barcenas)
