Texas State terminates history professor over comments made at conference

Texas State University terminated Associate History Professor Thomas Alter on Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online.

The conference was the Revolutionary Socialism Conference which was held on Sept. 6 and 7. Alter led the Building Revolutionary Organization Today panel. Karlyn Borysenko, who calls herself an “anti-communist cult leader,” recorded the meeting and uploaded it to social media.

According to a statement released by Texas State President Kelly Damphousse on Sept. 10, Alter was terminated for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Damphousse’s statement said that Alter’s comments in the videos were “serious professional and personal misconduct.”

“As a result, I have determined that Dr. Alter’s actions are incompatible with his responsibilities as a faculty member at Texas State University,” Damphousse wrote in the statement. “Effective immediately, his employment with Texas State University has been terminated.”

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall released a statement on the Alter’s termination on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Texas State University System will not tolerate any conduct by an employee intending to incite violence,” McCall wrote in the statement. “Video recordings made public this week in which a Texas State University professor advocated for the overthrow of our government are inconsistent with our shared values and demonstrate egregious personal and professional misconduct.”

Alter was a lecturer at Texas State from August 2017-19 and an associate professor from September 2019-Present, according to his CV.

Alter declined to comment at this time.

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.