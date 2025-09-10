71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State terminates history professor over comments made at conference

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
September 10, 2025
University Star logo

Texas State University terminated Associate History Professor Thomas Alter on Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online.

The conference was the Revolutionary Socialism Conference which was held on Sept. 6 and 7. Alter led the Building Revolutionary Organization Today panel. Karlyn Borysenko, who calls herself an “anti-communist cult leader,” recorded the meeting and uploaded it to social media.

According to a statement released by Texas State President Kelly Damphousse on Sept. 10, Alter was terminated for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Damphousse’s statement said that Alter’s comments in the videos were “serious professional and personal misconduct.”

“As a result, I have determined that Dr. Alter’s actions are incompatible with his responsibilities as a faculty member at Texas State University,” Damphousse wrote in the statement. “Effective immediately, his employment with Texas State University has been terminated.”

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall released a statement on the Alter’s termination on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Texas State University System will not tolerate any conduct by an employee intending to incite violence,” McCall wrote in the statement. “Video recordings made public this week in which a Texas State University professor advocated for the overthrow of our government are inconsistent with our shared values and demonstrate egregious personal and professional misconduct.”

Alter was a lecturer at Texas State from August 2017-19 and an associate professor from September 2019-Present, according to his CV. 

Alter declined to comment at this time. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
police lights
Police respond to two accidents in two days on I-35
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
police lights
2 dead after shooting on The Square, multiple people detained
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
The Texas State mascot, Boko, gets excited before the start of the South Alabama football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats won 33-31 in 4OT.
Pac(k) your bags: Texas State to join Pac-12 in July 2026
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
TSUS Board of Regents call Special Meeting: What does this mean for Texas State & the Pac-12?
More in features
Texas State students attend Brian Cooper's Economic Geo 3303 lecture on Thursday Sept, 4, 2025, in the Evans Liberal Arts Building.
Record-breaking enrollment creates scheduling challenges
Texas State junior defensive end Deven Wright (11) sacks Arizona State's quarterback,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State seeks to return favor in road rematch against Sun Devils
Construction takes place on campus, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in front of Alamito and Cibolo Hall, the future site of Hilltop Phase II.
Housing to add two new dorms amid growing enrollment
Drag Queen Tequila Rose (Right) comforts the family of Omar Anthony Leos during SMTX Pride’s drag show, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Industry.
SMTX Pride holds tribute at drag show
Texas State freshman midfielder Alexis Montgomery (3) fighting for possession against Baylor, Sept. 7, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Baylor would win 4-1.
Bobcat soccer falls to Baylor in non-conference finale
Students walk past Alkek Library between classes at Texas State University on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in San Marcos, Texas. According to a change.org petition, Texas State University administrators are considering a renovation of the library’s 6th floor.
Officials close the book on Alkek rumors
More in in-brief
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State's largest freshman class ever.
TXST releases preliminary enrollment numbers, hits record student body again
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.
Texas State begins rollout of new logo
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
Donate to The University Star