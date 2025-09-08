Officials close the book on Alkek rumors

After rumors of closure to two floors of the Alkek Library, Texas State officials confirmed the sixth floor will be remodeled.

The remodel will include transporting certain materials to the Archives and Research Center (ARC), and turning the floor into the “Student Success Commons.” This will be done by moving Student Learning Assistance (SLAC), Academic Engagement, Supplemental Instruction, Bobcat Bounce Back, Success Coaching, Veteran Academic Success and more to the sixth floor. The remodeling is currently planned to finish by fall of 2026, with major work being done over the 2025-2026 winter break.

“But as we increase in students we want to make sure that we have not only space, but the right space to be able to continue to add some of that tutoring and supplemental instruction and success coaching,” Vice President for Student Success Cynthia Hernandez said.

According to a university document, SLAC has been located in the same space on the fourth floor since 1990. In that time visits grew from 4,250 in 1990 to 26,193 in the 2024-2025 school year, a 616% increase.

The confirmation of the remodeling from Texas State comes three days after a petition was launched by a student employee at Alkek, who claimed the project would remove over 350,000 books and other items by November.

Originally, the creator of the petition said that both the fifth and sixth floors would be affected, however they later updated the petition to clarify it was just the sixth floor. University officials have also confirmed only the sixth floor will be remodeled.

Texas State officials have since confirmed there are only 320,237 items on the sixth floor of Alkek and that not all of the items will be relocated.

The petition also claimed that some items would be recycled. Sandra Pantlik, vice president for marketing and communications, said that there are no plans to recycle or otherwise destroy any materials.

On Sept. 8, there were recycling bins containing books located on the fifth floor or Alkek. According to officials, those books are part of a separate project, related to the handling of federal documents. The bins were marked “reserved for government documents special project only.”

“I believe it is actually against state law to destroy any materials, so I can’t imagine that is happening,” Pantlik said.

The creator of the petition spoke to The Star under the condition of anonymity due to concerns of retaliation.

“We were first informed about this project about a month and a half ago,” the petition’s creator said. “My supervisor came and told us that we were expected to start removing books sometime soon.”

According to a document sent to The Star by Pantlik, the majority of materials that will be moved have not been checked from Alkek in the last 10 years. Pantlik also said that only 3-4% of the items on the sixth floor were checked out during that time frame.

“Transferring lesser-used items to the ARC has been an ongoing effort since [The ARC] opened in 2017,” the document stated. “The sixth-floor renovations will accelerate these efforts to prepare for the construction.”

According to the petition creator, the tracking of the use of items is flawed, as they do not track items that are used, but not officially checked out. According to Pantlik, that is true, but there are some materials, such as the art and design books, which are frequently requested, but not checked out, that will remain in Alkek.

The petition creator also claimed the items moved to the ARC, which is located off campus at East McCarty Lane, would only be available by appointment. However, officials have confirmed that a van route would be created from the ARC to Alkek, so that relocated items can still be checked out without leaving campus.

“Items transferred to the ARC will be stored in climate-controlled facilities which will preserve them ensuring that they are accessible to our campus for decades to come,”the university document stated. “They will continue to be available for checkout to students, faculty, and staff from both our San Marcos and Round Rock campuses through our catalog.”

Another concern raised by the petition was loss of the quiet floor space on the sixth floor. Hernandez said she wasn’t certain if the renovated floor would remain a quiet floor, or if another floor would be designated one.

“I think quiet floors shift,” Hernandez said. “If you’ve been here long enough you see that different floors get deemed or have taken on different auras … depending on how students utilize it.”

The university document also stated that new furniture, increased power outlets and modernization of study spaces will be added to the floor and individual and group study spaces will be accessible during library hours.

Hernandez and Pantlik were both unable to say what may replace the offices of all the services being moved to the “Student Success Commons.”

“We have talked about that,” Pantlik said. “We don’t have any firm decisions yet on that, but we can let you know student spaces will remain.”

Pantlik also confirmed said there are no current plans to let go of any Alkek employees, but instead will find work for them in other floors of the library.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that Alkek Library opened in 2017 instead of the ARC.