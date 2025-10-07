Texas State to announce decision on reinstatement of terminated history professor

Meg Boles Associate History Professor Thomas Alter (center) speaks to students following his hearing with Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, Monday, Oct. 6, 2024 at The Stallions.

Texas State’s decision to reinstate associate history professor Thomas Alter is set to be announced later this week, following the due process hearing.

The due process hearing for Alter’s reinstatement was held with Alter, his lawyer and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. The decision on whether Alter will remain with Texas State will come from Damphousse by Friday according to Alter.

“I hope it comes out in favor of academic freedom and free speech, but that’s [Damphousse’s] decision to make,” Alter said

Alter filed a lawsuit to fight his termination on Sept. 16, seeking reinstatement, back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney’s fees.

In a press release emailed to The Star, the Committee to Defend Tom Alter said Alter’s case will establish whether professors can participate in a political life outside of work without fear of termination.

“We are deeply concerned whenever universities appear to act outside established channels for evaluating faculty, because such actions threaten not only individual scholars but the integrity of the profession as a whole,” the Organization of American Historians wrote in the press release.

Alter said that during the hearing, there was an open discussion between him and Damphousse and that he was able to speak freely.

Alter stated he was not allowed to talk about the specifics of the meeting.

“We’re fighting for all of our free speech, all of our academic rights, and to have Texas State be the campus that we want to be, where all people are accepted, and by all we mean all,” Alter said.

Alter was fired on Sept. 10 after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were posted online.

According to a statement Damphousse on Sept. 10, Alter was terminated for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Damphousse’s statement said Alter’s comments in the videos were “serious professional and personal misconduct.”

“Here at Texas State, I hope it shows that free speech and academic freedom are respected at Texas State, as they should in all universities,” Alter said.

On the petition online started by the Texas State Employees Union, 3,425 people have signed it to reinstate Alter.

Alter said that seeing students coming out to rally for free speech and past students talking about his class means a lot to him.

“But seeing this [rally] is great. This is democracy, this is Texas State, so we are hopeful the right thing will be done by the end of the week,” Alter said.

Socialist Horizon San Marcos and Texas State’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America held a rally for free speech, with signs and chants calling for Alter’s reinstatement.

Alter showed up to the rally for free speech after his hearing ended at 2:48 p.m.

“As an education student I’m hoping to be able to teach students in the future and engage them critically and have them think critically,” Molly Bexfield, education sophomore, said.

Upon arriving at the rally, Alter had a wave of students wanting to talk to him.

“There’s a reason why patterns exist, there’s a reason why these things keep happening. It’s because we don’t learn from history,” Audrey Castillo, biological anthropology freshman, said.

The next hearing for Alter’s lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m..

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.