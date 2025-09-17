Professor sues Texas State over termination

Blake Leschber People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.

Associate History Professor Thomas Alter filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Texas State and its officials over his firing.

Alter was fired on Sept. 10 after Karlyn Borysenko uploaded a video of Alter speaking at the Revolutionary Socialism Conference. Borysenko calls herself an “anti-communist cult leader,” and posted a YouTube video titled “Why I’m embracing fascism.” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement that Alter was terminated for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.”

“Yet, when Dr. Thomas Alter, a tenured associate professor of history, participated in

civic and political discourse solely in his individual capacity, Texas State University terminated his employment,” Alter’s attorney, Amanda Reichek wrote in the lawsuit’s complaint. “It did so without an ounce of due process, and even while recognizing that ‘freedom of speech and principles of academic freedom are central to the mission of institutions of higher education.’”

In the complaint, the individuals and groups identified as the targets of the lawsuit are Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, Texas State Chancellor Pranesh Aswath, Texas State University and the Texas State University System.

According to the complaint, Borysenko contacted several newspapers, politicians and influencers on Sept. 9 with the express purpose of getting Alter fired. Alter was terminated the next day.

Reichek provided The Star with the email Aswath sent notifying Alter of his termination.

“You were recently informed that a complaint was made against you for your participation at a recent conference,” Aswath wrote in the email. “The resulting investigation conducted by the university has determined that grounds exist for your summary dismissal.”

The complaint alleges that the reasons Aswath gave were false and “politically-motivated discrimination.”

“In truth, Dr. Alter was terminated because he espoused views that are unpopular in today’s politically-charged climate, in violation of his First Amendment right to free speech,” the complaint states.

The complaint also alleges that Texas State violated its own policy and state law on the removal of tenured faculty.

“Texas State University and the Texas State University System failed to comply with this law and its own policy on all counts,” the complaint states. “Provost Aswath’s email fell far short of what due process requires.”

The complaint states that Alter is suing for “back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages,” attorney’s fees, a “declaration that Defendants’ actions violated the due process and freespeech,” an order that the university cease and desist violating Alter’s due process rights and “All other relief to which Dr. Alter may be entitled.”

A spokesperson for Texas State University said they could not comment on pending litigation.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.