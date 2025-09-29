66° San Marcos
Texas State to reinstate terminated history professor after court order

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
September 29, 2025
Ryan Claycamp
Associate History Professor Thomas Alter speaks at a rally in favor of his reinstatement on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Alter was previously terminated on Wednesday Sept. 10, but was reinstated on Friday Sept. 26, 2025

Texas State will reinstate associate history professor Tom Alter, pending a “due process hearing” after a Hays County judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to block Alter’s termination.

483rd District Judge Alicia Key issued the order on Friday, Sept. 26, writing that Alter’s defense showed a strong likelihood that he would win the case. The TRO requires the university to follow the summary dismissal policies under the Texas State University Systems (TSUS) Rules and Regulations Section 4.53 and Section 51.942 of the Texas Education Code. Both the TSUS Rules and Regulations and the Texas Education Code require a hearing before dismissal of a tenured professor.

“Before being summarily dismissed, a faculty member will be provided with written notice of the allegations against the faculty member together with an explanation of the evidence supporting dismissal and an opportunity for the faculty member to respond to the allegations in a hearing with an administrator designated by the President,” Section 4.531 of the TSUS Rules and Regulations states.

According to Amanda Reichek, Alter’s attorney, the reinstatement is pending the due process hearing, not the final outcome of the lawsuit.

Alter has already been reinstated, with his Texas State putting his faculty profile back on its website. According to Jayme Blaschke, assistant director of media relations, Alter is back on payroll and is receiving his benefits again, but is not currently teaching.

“Texas State University respects the court’s decision and will reinstate Dr. Alter with pay, pending the outcome of a due process hearing which had been previously scheduled,” Blaschke wrote in an email to The Star. “Dr. Alter will not be permitted to teach classes at Texas State until due process has run its course. The university looks forward to resolving this issue in a timely manner.”

Alter was fired on Sept. 10 after Karlyn Borysenko uploaded a video of him speaking at the Revolutionary Socialism Conference. Borysenko calls herself an “anti-communist cult leader.” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement that Alter was terminated for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.”

Alter filed a lawsuit to fight his termination on Sept. 16. According to the complaint in the lawsuit Alter is seeking reinstatement, back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney’s fees. He is also asking for a declaration that their actions violated the due process and free speech clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions.

“Texas State University and the Texas State University System failed to comply with this law and its own policy on all counts,” the complaint states. “Provost Aswath’s email fell far short of what due process requires.”

While Texas State has been ordered to give Alter a due process hearing, Alter will remain unable to teach until after the hearing’s results.

An hour before the hearing in which Keys issued the TRO, 23 history graduate students sent a statement to The Star. In the statement, the students called for Alter’s immediate reinstatement, saying his termination had a “catastrophic impact” on the History Department’s mission.

“First and foremost, the termination of Dr. Alter has left five master’s graduate students without their thesis chair. The chair is responsible for guiding students on their projects and is required for students to complete their graduation requirements,” the graduate students wrote in their letter. “Now, these students are forced to find alternate chairs who likely lack the same historical specialization and who are already chairing other students.”

In a previous interview with The Star, Alter said being unable to teach has been the hardest part of his termination.

“There’s multiple things that have been really tough about this, but not being able to be there for my students … I mean, I was the faculty advisor to a number of student organizations, students in my classroom, my graduate students,” Alter said. “I was advising a number of graduate students for their master’s theses and comprehensive exams.”

