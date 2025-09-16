New policy controlling freedom of expression implemented on campus

Meg Boles Students protest behind a sign indicating The Stallions as an expressive activities area Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at The Quad.

Texas State adopted new policies outlining when, where and how free expression can be conducted on campus Following the passage of Senate Bill 2972.

The new policy was published on Sept. 2 and revised on Sept. 8. The new policy requires non-campus-affiliated individuals to participate in expressive activities exclusively at Bobcat Trail, which is located near the Family Consumer Sciences and Roy F. Mitte buildings. It also restricts the hours during which individuals can participate in expressive activities, significantly limits activities during the last two weeks of a semester or term and more.

“‘Expressive activities’ means any speech or expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution or by Section 8, Article I, Texas Constitution, and includes assemblies, protests, speeches, the distribution of written material, the carrying of signs, and the circulation of petitions,” legislators wrote in the text of SB 2972.

Notably, the policy does not apply to commercial speech, defamation, unlawful harassment, obscenity or threats to engage in unlawful activity.

According to JT Morris, senior supervising attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the new policy and law will allow colleges and universities to censor speech.

“The bill imposes a number of sweeping bans on protected expression at the state’s public universities and colleges,” Morris said. “They sort of twisted this definition of expressive activities, not to protect free speech, but to enable campus administrators to censor it.”

In cases such as Ward v. Rock Against Racism and Hill v. Colorado, the Supreme Court has upheld the government’s Time, Place and Manner restrictions on speech. However, these restrictions must be content-neutral, narrowly tailored and serve a significant and legitimate government purpose.

Morris said because commercial speech is not restricted and expressive activities are not allowed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., the new policy does not meet TPM restrictions.

“This 10-hour ban on speech to prevent, for example, substantial disruption of the student studying or sleeping, banning all speech without criteria for its noise level or its location on campus, is not narrowly tailored, so that fails the Time, Place, Manner restriction that the Supreme Court has set out as well,” Morris said.

According to Morris, Texas State’s policy goes further than the law requires, such as banning more types of activity at in the last two weeks of a semester than necessary.

“That’s really concerning, that if you see a campus like Texas State who was taking the bill even further than the legislature intended to prohibit free speech, that presents a real problem, and I think you’re going to start seeing universities use this … to prevent outside speakers and groups from coming to participate in expressive activities on campus,” Morris said.

According to Associate Vice President for Student Success and Dean of Students Valerie Holmes, Texas State has no uniform policy for enforcement of the new policies. Instead, each instance will be determined individually based on a number of factors, such as student and campus safety.

Holmes said the goal is initially to educate about the new law and policies, then assess how to enforce the policy if it is not complied with.

On Sept. 11, the new expressive activities policy was enforced three times. Two were for speakers outside of campus who were asked to relocate to Bobcat Trail and one who was a student given a criminal trespass warning for protesting inside of buildings on campus.

The first person asked to relocate was Joseph Losoya, a Texas State alumnus better known as “Bubble Believer.” When asked to move from his normal location outside of Alkek Library to Bobcat Trail, he instead chose to move off campus to the corner of LBJ and Sessom Drives.

“I was out there from 9 a.m. to about 12:35 p.m., I was wrapping up, and someone with authority came up to me. He was just like, things have changed, there’s this new freedom of expression law,” Losoya said. “He was like, ‘You could be at Bobcat Trail over here, but you can no longer be at this spot anymore.'”

Losoya said he felt weird when he was told about the new policy, but wasn’t offended, as it did not target him specifically.

“It is what it is,” Losoya said. “If that’s what they feel is best for a campus, then okay, I won’t be there.”

The second person, who actually did move to Bobcat Trail, was Rev. William Kyle Volkmer. Volkmer, who is not associated with Texas State, came to the Stallions with religious signs referencing The Bible, during a protest to reinstate Associate History Professor Thomas Alter and a separate memorial for recently assassinated conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Volkmer was informed of the policy and initially hesitant to move to Bobcat Trail, but did so when the University Police Department instructed him to and escorted him there.

“I think it’s a constitutional overreach,” Volkmer said. “I think it’s a travesty to constitutional freedoms we should have [in] a public university. We should have the freedom to publicly exercise our religion and our speech, right?”

Holmes said the student who was given a trespass warning violated the policy because the inside of buildings are not considered public forums and the student was being disruptive. She stated that aspect of the policy was preexisting.

“It has always been very consistent that [expressive activities] have to be peaceful and can’t disrupt business,” Holmes said.

FIRE, representing students from UT Austin and UT Dallas have already sued to block SB 2972.