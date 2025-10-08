Elimination of LGBTQ+ course threatens TXST students

Texas State removed an LGBTQ+ communications course from its course catalog on Sept. 24. Eliminating this course sets a precedent of dissolving additional courses in the near future, and limits safeguards for LGBTQ+ students and student organizations.

The course, COMM 3361I: LGBTQ+ Communication Studies, helped students understand the historical and recent hardships of the LGBTQ+ community. The elimination of the course is a result of pressure from online voices and government officials.

Instead of aiding universities across Texas, officials seem to want to target courses that cater to students pursuing LGBTQ+ and gender studies degrees, with no care toward student choice nor academic stewardship.

State officials don’t have the same privilege as higher-learning institutions, meaning only these institutions have the power to review what courses will be offered. The Texas Legislature is aiming to strike down LGBTQ-centered courses by needlessly accusing universities of instilling compelling information in their students.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) wrote a letter addressed to Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, regarding Texas State’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ related curriculum, asking if the university was subsidizing activism.

“When a public university elevates LGBTQ+ ‘resistance’ … it abandons education and embraces indoctrination,” Roy wrote in a letter addressed to President Kelly Damphousse. “The university continues to offer COMM 5329J — LGBTQ+ Communication.”

As of Oct. 5, COMM 5329J has been erased from TXST’s course catalog. The immediate removal of COMM 3361I and COMM 5329J occurred merely days after the letter’s publication.

Roy represents the 21st district, which encompasses small parts of northern San Marcos. However, he holds zero jurisdiction over the Texas State area. Roy’s letter can be best described as an extreme abuse of power.

Once education becomes politicized, it sends an unwelcome message from universities to individuals of marginalized communities. In effect, there will be distrust and further tension among communities at Texas State.

“Removing these courses [means] that the LGBTQ+ community has less power to define themselves.” Sophia Farnsworth, advertising junior, said. “The priority of Texas State should be protecting all of their students.”

Another active threat to LGBTQ+ courses consists of course auditing, conducted by the Texas State University System (TSUS). The guidelines within the TSUS policies, as well as the educational needs for students, remain unclear and are at risk of unfair biases.

Students have the right to choose their own classes, as well as where they would like to continue their educational journey. Eliminating classes related to the LGBTQ+ community sets a clear and present danger to the existence of all LGBTQ+ students at Texas State. The more course content that’s censored, the more unaware and uneducated Texas State students will be.

Rather than protecting vulnerable marginalized communities, state officials continue to restrict safe outlets for educational learning. The TSUS must base its course assessments on true integrity, not on written words from a politician, to further ensure the educational rights of all students.

Calling for the removal of any course on the grounds of an opinion instead of academic importance lays the groundwork for more courses to be erased. A precedent of erasing courses relating to marginalized groups will plague education opportunities for present and future students.