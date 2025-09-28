73° San Marcos
Texas State soccer complete dramatic comeback in 2-1 win against Georgia State

Juan Pereira Casanoba, Sports Reporter
September 28, 2025
Grace Darcy
Texas State senior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) kicks the ball down the field against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State won 2-1.

Helen Alormenu and Mady Soumare scored two goals for Texas State soccer (6-2-3, 3-0-1) as the Bobcats overcame an early 1-0 deficit against Georgia State (6-5-1, 2-2-0) to win their third consecutive conference game.

Despite allowing an early goal in the first half, Texas State kept up the pressure offensively on the Panthers while hardly allowing any scoring opportunities defensively.

“We created so many chances, we possessed well, we defended well, and [I am] just really proud of the team and our effort tonight,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said after the match. “I think we’re kind of peaking at a very, very good time. We’re going to rest, relax, and we’re going to go on the road.”

The Bobcats had multiple shots on target in the first five minutes, but Georgia State opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a cross from the left side clattered into two Texas State players to give the visitors an early lead.

Texas State didn’t relent and kept pushing up, having several opportunities to even the match, but redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ariana Anderson kept the Bobcats off the board.

In the 58th minute, the fireworks began for the home side as Alormenu tied up the match after a clinical counterattack. She clattered the goalkeeper but tipped the ball into the goal to give the Bobcats a chance of coming back.

On the play, Georgia State goalkeeper Ariana Anderson had to come out of the game with an injury, making way for sophomore Alondra Iriarte, who struggled to find her footing in the match.

In the 87th minute, Soumare scored the game-winner thanks to the ball deflecting off the left side of the post. Georgia State’s backup goalkeeper was unable to get to the ball and Soumare was at the right place at the right time to strike the ball into the back of the net.

Georgia State finished the game deflated and the Bobcats were able to hold on to secure a win in another key conference matchup.

“We worked so hard [in the] second half and the goal [means] everything [to me],” Soumare said. “There are more games coming up… The Sun Belt is kind of hard. It’s a tough conference; so, every team is going to [give us] a hard game.”

Texas State will try to keep its winning streak alive as it travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to face off against Arkansas State at the A-State Soccer Park. Kickoff is slotted for 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 2nd. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

